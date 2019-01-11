NY Legislature to take up early voting, easier registration

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in New York are poised to overhaul the state's antiquated election laws in an effort to raise low voter turnout rates.

The most significant change up for a vote in the state Senate and Assembly on Monday would allow voters to cast a ballot up to 10 days before an election.

Most states already allow early voting, but bills authorizing it in New York were long blocked by Republicans in the Senate. With Democrats now in charge, the change is expected to pass easily.

Lawmakers also plan to vote to allow voter registration on Election Day, and to consolidate what are now multiple state and local primaries to a single date.

New York was among the worst 10 states for turnout in both the 2016 and 2018 elections.