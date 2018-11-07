https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/NY-House-23-Cnty-13367254.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in
the race for U.S. House District 23.
|TP
|PR
|Mitrano
|Reed
|Allegany
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Catargus
|55
|6
|718
|1,601
|Chataqua
|100
|44
|7,820
|10,177
|Chemung
|89
|77
|9,682
|13,352
|Ontario
|40
|15
|2,274
|3,444
|Schuyler
|19
|4
|395
|360
|Seneca
|27
|4
|718
|713
|Steuben
|85
|12
|1,475
|3,565
|Tioga
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Tompkins
|65
|0
|0
|0
|Yates
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|562
|162
|23,082
|33,212
AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:35
