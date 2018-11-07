https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/NY-House-21-Cnty-13367247.php
NY-House-21-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in
the race for U.S. House District 21.
|TP
|PR
|Cobb
|Stefanik
|Kahn
|Clinton
|91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Essex
|42
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|45
|28
|3,300
|4,025
|68
|Fulton
|42
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herkimer
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|69
|9
|1,377
|1,767
|81
|Lewis
|38
|36
|2,289
|5,626
|205
|StLawrence
|81
|19
|3,779
|3,914
|160
|Saratoga
|77
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|50
|5
|672
|845
|22
|Totals
|590
|97
|11,417
|16,177
|536
AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:35
