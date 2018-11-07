https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/NY-House-19-Cnty-13367249.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in
the race for U.S. House District 19.
|TP
|PR
|Delgado
|Faso
|Greenfld
|Neal
|Broome
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|55
|18
|2,641
|3,454
|111
|71
|Dutchess
|90
|18
|4,570
|4,785
|115
|65
|Greene
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otsego
|49
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rensselaer
|56
|6
|1,214
|1,684
|60
|43
|Schoharie
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan
|68
|41
|7,150
|7,202
|194
|112
|Ulster
|163
|64
|16,819
|9,162
|333
|217
|Totals
|619
|147
|32,394
|26,287
|813
|508
AP Elections 11-06-2018 22:35
