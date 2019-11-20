NY Health Department confirms 2nd vaping-related death

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Department of Health has declared the state’s second death linked to a vaping-associated illness.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that the person who died was a man in his 30's from Manhattan with a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vapor products.

The first death, on Oct. 4, was of a 17-year-old boy from the Bronx. The state said the teen had been hospitalized in early September for a respiratory illness related to vaping.