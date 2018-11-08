NY-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in

the race for Governor.

Sharpe Albany 1,730 Allegany 940 Bronx 949 Brooklyn 3,286 Broome 1,886 Catargus 1,049 Cayuga 989 Chataqua 1,347 Chemung 1,531 Chenang 731 Clinton 687 Columbia 320 Cortland 903 Delaware 891 Dutchess 1,118 Erie 5,071 Essex 250 Franklin 1,032 Fulton 462 Genesee 1,201 Greene 346 Hamilton 197 Herkimer 789 Jefferson 827 Lewis 396 Livingston 1,298 Madison 920 Manhattan 3,080 Monroe 9,264 Montgomery 383 Nassau 2,764 Niagara 1,416 Oneida 3,058 Onondaga 4,485 Ontario 1,717 Orange 1,794 Orleans 686 Oswego 1,670 Otsego 697 Putnam 316 Queens 2,850 Rensselaer 1,323 Rockland 672 StLawrence 1,464 Saratoga 1,939 Schenectdy 1,122 Schoharie 546 Schuyler 689 Seneca 554 StatenIsl 1,024 Steuben 2,689 Suffolk 4,056 Sullivan 455 Tioga 757 Tompkins 1,395 Ulster 1,248 Warren 627 Washington 532 Wayne 1,582 Wstchester 1,761 Wyoming 520 Yates 383 Totals 90,664

AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:50