NY, CT and NJ boaters urged to prepare for Hurricane Isaisas

NEW YORK (AP) — The Coast Guard on Saturday urged commercial and recreational boaters in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey to prepare for possible high surf, dangerous rip currents, heavy wind, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding from Hurricane Isaisas, which has the potential to impact the region.

The storm, which snapped trees and knocked out power in Bahamas on Saturday, was churning toward the Florida coast and was expected to reach the Northeast by Tuesday. Heavy rain and strong wind gusts have been predicted.

Captains of the Ports of New York and Long Island Sound both encouraged boaters to be proactive and prepare for the impending weather. Recreational boaters were urged to pull small boats out of the water and secure any gear. Owners of large boats were urged to move the vessels to inland marinas and pull trailer-able boats from the water, storing them in locations not prone to flooding.

“Storms such as this can be unpredictable, and it is important that both commercial mariners and recreational boaters prepare accordingly," said Capt. Jason Tama, Sector Commander for Sector New York, in a written statement.