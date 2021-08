CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man has been convicted in the fatal shootings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son who were slain in their home during a 2019 robbery.

A Lake County jury convicted Darren “Duke” Taylor, 41, on Monday of two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery and two counts of robbery. Jurors could not reach a verdict on one misdemeanor theft count the Hammond man had faced.