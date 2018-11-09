By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the

race for Treasurer.

TP PR Beers Conin Hoge None
Carson 24 24 12,345 8,802 692 774
Churchill 19 19 6,980 1,959 308 310
Clark Co 1,138 1,138 277,683 337,599 13,936 17,473
Douglas 41 41 16,929 7,717 540 664
Elko 41 41 11,295 2,887 522 401
Esmeralda 5 5 282 55 16 15
Eureka 4 4 627 70 33 22
Humboldt 15 15 3,988 1,142 161 219
Lander 9 9 1,561 347 72 107
Lincoln 5 5 1,514 262 73 90
Lyon 41 40 14,170 5,320 634 624
Mineral 12 12 1,036 563 75 121
Nye 33 33 11,692 4,597 625 482
Pershing 6 6 1,228 367 64 89
Storey 15 15 1,503 688 78 73
Washoe 557 557 88,548 86,747 5,206 5,824
White Pine 11 11 2,079 589 86 132
Totals 1,976 1,975 453,460 459,711 23,121 27,420

AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:12