NV-Ques-6-RenewableEnergy-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the

voting on the Question 6 - Increase Renewable Energy.

TP PR Yes No Carson 24 23 10,889 11,584 Churchill 19 19 3,676 5,792 Clark Co 1,138 972 362,467 206,852 Douglas 41 34 10,849 14,615 Elko 41 41 4,752 10,099 Esmeralda 5 0 106 256 Eureka 4 4 192 546 Humboldt 15 0 1,806 3,650 Lander 9 9 673 1,389 Lincoln 5 5 429 1,490 Lyon 41 40 8,519 11,473 Mineral 12 12 928 849 Nye 33 33 8,089 9,011 Pershing 6 6 626 1,112 Storey 15 15 1,018 1,296 Washoe 557 426 88,220 70,690 White Pine 11 0 825 2,013 Totals 1,976 1,639 504,064 352,717

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:17