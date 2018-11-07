NV-Ques-5-AutomaticVoterReg-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the

voting on the Question 5 - Automatic Voter Registration.

TP PR Yes No Carson 24 23 10,900 11,623 Churchill 19 19 3,818 5,656 Clark Co 1,138 972 364,430 207,051 Douglas 41 34 14,664 10,909 Elko 41 41 6,129 8,763 Esmeralda 5 0 99 264 Eureka 4 4 238 503 Humboldt 15 0 2,167 3,311 Lander 9 9 834 1,241 Lincoln 5 5 636 1,279 Lyon 41 40 8,527 11,530 Mineral 12 12 824 952 Nye 33 33 8,360 8,848 Pershing 6 6 618 1,122 Storey 15 15 928 1,379 Washoe 557 426 87,824 71,819 White Pine 11 0 1,136 1,692 Totals 1,976 1,639 512,132 347,942

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:17