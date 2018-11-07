NV-Ques-3-EnergyChoice-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the

voting on the Question 3 - Open Electric Energy Market.

TP PR Yes No Carson 24 23 4,271 18,324 Churchill 19 19 1,636 7,894 Clark Co 1,138 972 219,406 357,826 Douglas 41 34 5,223 20,541 Elko 41 41 2,531 12,495 Esmeralda 5 0 114 250 Eureka 4 4 90 660 Humboldt 15 0 803 4,711 Lander 9 9 305 1,770 Lincoln 5 5 205 1,743 Lyon 41 40 3,795 16,432 Mineral 12 12 412 1,390 Nye 33 33 5,144 12,163 Pershing 6 6 298 1,452 Storey 15 15 505 1,826 Washoe 557 426 36,353 124,501 White Pine 11 0 236 2,663 Totals 1,976 1,639 281,327 586,641

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:17