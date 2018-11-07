By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the

race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Koble Amodei
Carson 24 23 8,983 13,624
Churchill 19 19 1,983 7,506
Douglas 41 34 8,091 17,734
Elko 41 41 2,964 12,068
Eureka 4 4 89 658
Humboldt 15 15 1,162 4,320
Lander 9 9 376 1,692
Lyon 34 34 4,501 11,581
Pershing 6 6 377 1,369
Storey 15 15 722 1,608
Washoe 557 426 79,040 80,761
Totals 765 626 108,288 152,921

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:12