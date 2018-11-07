NV-AtyGen-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the

race for Attorney General.

TP PR Duncan Ford Hansen None Carson 24 23 12,553 8,371 1,027 696 Churchill 19 19 6,961 1,805 539 262 Clark Co 1,138 972 250,021 299,578 16,288 14,082 Douglas 41 34 16,965 7,383 931 610 Elko 41 41 11,173 2,842 692 397 Esmeralda 5 5 271 57 20 21 Eureka 4 4 613 73 40 28 Humboldt 15 15 3,957 1,085 307 167 Lander 9 9 1,528 345 117 94 Lincoln 5 5 1,491 265 106 78 Lyon 41 40 13,969 4,795 934 542 Mineral 12 12 1,009 549 130 116 Nye 33 33 11,492 4,521 931 477 Pershing 6 6 1,249 346 101 60 Storey 15 15 1,469 665 113 98 Washoe 557 426 76,193 73,449 6,951 5,161 White Pine 11 10 2,040 579 144 121 Totals 1,976 1,669 412,954 406,708 29,371 23,010

AP Elections 11-07-2018 02:12