NTSB: Plane struck power lines before deadly plunge

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a small plane that crashed last month in northern Indiana, killing its pilot, collided with power lines as it approached for landing.

The NTSB's preliminary report on the Feb. 21 crash says the Piper PA32's wreckage was found next to a set of 250-foot-high power lines that had been knocked down.

The Elkhart Truth reports that portions of those wires were embedded around the propeller and wire marks were found on both wings.

The plane crashed in a field about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of Goshen Municipal Airport, killing the 55-year-old pilot, Neal Myers of Middlebury.

Investigators say Myers was practicing takeoffs and landings before the crash occurred.

