NRA spent $870K against Evers this fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Rifle Association spent more than $870,000 campaigning against Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers in this fall's elections.

Data compiled by government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows the NRA's federal political action committee spent $872,815 against Evers. The PAC spent nearly $70,000 supporting Republican Gov. Scott Walker and about $12,500 supporting Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign says the PAC's activities generally included television and radio ads as well as mailings. One ad called Evers dangerous because he supports background checks for gun buyers.

The watchdog group reports the NRA has spent more than $5.5 million between 1998 and 2018 to support Republican and conservative candidates. More than $4.4 million went to support Walker.