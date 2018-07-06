NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2014 file photo, then White House Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett speaks in Washington during the Investing in Women, Peace and Prosperity luncheon of the 2014 US Africa Summit. Great American Republic, a website that describes itself as a news curator, published the claim July 1, 2018 as part of a story suggesting that Obama is “helping lead the anti-Trump resistance from his DC compound.” The report did not provide any details or a source for the information. Obama’s personal office denied that Jarrett has moved in with him and his wife Michelle. Jarrett could not be reached for comment. less FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2014 file photo, then White House Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett speaks in Washington during the Investing in Women, Peace and Prosperity luncheon of the 2014 US Africa Summit. Great ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue headlines of the week. None of these stories is legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out. Here are the real facts:

___

NOT REAL: We Now Know Why Valerie Jarrett Moved In With The Obama's (sic) In DC

THE FACTS: Former President Barack Obama's senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett, has not moved into his home as claimed in a story circulating online. Great American Republic, a website that describes itself as a news curator, published the claim July 1 as part of a story suggesting that Obama is "helping lead the anti-Trump resistance from his DC compound." The report did not provide any details or a source for the information. Obama's personal office denied that Jarrett has moved in with him and his wife Michelle. Jarrett could not be reached for comment. It is not the first time the claim has been made. The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, falsely reported in 2017 that Jarrett had moved into the Obama's Washington home to help "mastermind the insurgency against President Trump." Great American Republic did not respond to requests for comment.

___

NOT REAL: WATERS: SCOTUS PICK SHOULD BE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

THE FACTS: California Rep. Maxine Waters did not appear on CNN calling for the next U.S. Supreme Court pick to be an "illegal immigrant" despite a false image circulating online. The altered image was posted on the Trump Nation Facebook page June 28. It shows Waters during a CNN interview, over a banner that reads, "WATERS: SCOTUS PICK SHOULD BE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT." The ticker below the breaking news banner says: "IT'S THE ONLY WAY THE DEMOCRATS CAN EVER WIN AGAIN." The screenshot appears to be taken from her October 24, 2017, appearance on the program "New Day." In both the 2017 interview and the image on the Trump Nation Facebook page, Waters is wearing the same clothes and jewelry and appears with the same background. Waters' office said in an email the quote was an "absolute lie," adding she never discussed immigrants and the Supreme Court on CNN. Trump Nation did not respond to requests for comment by phone and Facebook Messenger.

___

NOT REAL: Disneyland providing 5 free tickets per family to celebrate its 110th year of quality service!

THE FACTS: Disneyland is not giving away free tickets to 500 families to celebrate 110 years of service, despite an advertisement circulating on social media. The false offer looks like a coupon. It features artwork of Cinderella's castle with Disneyland Resorts written to appear like the theme park's trademark. It offers 5 free tickets. When users click on the offer it says, "Congratulations! You have been selected to take part in our short survey to get 2 Free Disneyland Tickets." Users are then asked three questions and told they have won the tickets. At the end of the questions it asks the participant to share and "like" the message. Melissa Britt, a Disneyland Resort spokeswoman, told The Associated Press in an email that the offer is false and that Disneyland does not have any special promotions at the moment. Disneyland opened July 17, 1955, which was 62 years ago, not 110.

___

This is part of The Associated Press' ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.

___

Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck

___

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck