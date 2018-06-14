NMYBBSB Minors AAA division showcases All Stars

















The black-shirted All-Star team consisted of Nicolo Colangelo, John John Coniglio, Greg Crescenzo, Sam Granata, Cole Jennings, Ben Lasser, Caden Reynolds, Christian Robitaille, Seth Schullery, Joshua Shook, Brady Snowdon, Owen Staller, and Ryan Staller, and was coached by Bill Granata, Jason Reynolds and Leo Robitaille. The green-shirted All-Star team was made up of Nick Allen, Teegan Baur, Gianni Barberio, Nolan Bell, Ben Crookshank, Gavin Gaudio, Jackson Higgins, Ryan Hughes, Mason Kuchinski, Jake OToole, Danny Reid, Austin Shanks and Miles Wilson, and was coached by Jason Crookshank, Justin Hughes, and Bryan Shanks.

New Milford Youth Baseball & Softball 8-, 9- and 10-year-old girls held a 10U All-Star game June 2. The lime green 10U team was made up of Mairead Bell, Kelsey Blom, Megan Bohrman, Carly Coloneri, Kaley Herring, Ava Kopp, Lia Manka, Cienna McNamara and Regan Williams, and was coached by Suzanne DeBary, Matt Herring, David Mumma and Rob Williams. The kelly green 10U team was made up of Alana Beatty, Taylor Classey, Summer DeGrosse, Elizabeth Dietter, Elizabeth Greiner, Clare Moore, Avery Peburn, Nea Plisko, Colleen Shields and Ella Staib, and was coached by Joe Beatty, Keith Carlson, Michael Fitzgerald and Eileen Shields.

The lime green 12U softball team was made up of Julia Anderson, Avery Dayton, Kylee Galella, Sophia Granata, Rachel Hofmann, Chelsey Hrostek, Carly Lynch, Grace Mickelson, Allison Neak, Elliot Noonan, MacKenzie Shook, and Hannah Trowbridge, and was coached by Bill Anderson, Eileen Holden, Chuck Lynch, and John Mickelson. The kelly green 12U team was made up of Mia Antonucci, Hannah Bauer, Samantha Classey, Shelby Curry, Nikara Garretson, Riley Mahon, Olivia Marsan, Alexis McBride, Sydney Scalzo, Meaghan Sheedy, Kyleigh Stellato, and Charlie Vaughey, and was coached by Frank Antonucci, Tricia Blood, Dawn Curry and Joe Vaughey.

Rolling the ball in his hand tucked behind his back, finding the stitched seams with his fingertips, Sammy Granata leaned forward at the waist and stared toward home plate.

After drawing in a deep breath, he straightened up, reached back, and ripped a pitch past the batter, Nick Allen, and into the waiting glove of catcher Owen Staller.

“Strike!” called the umpire behind home plate.

Sammy and Nick smiled as the latter dug in again, readying for the next offering.

“Count’s two and two!”

As regular season teammates and friends turned foes, the competition was intense-but-fun-filled at Young’s Field June 2 for the New Milford Youth Baseball & Softball Minors AAA division All-Star game, which brought eight innings of hardball action to a field typically occupied by adult softball players.

NMYBBSB marks its 50th anniversary this year.

To recognize and celebrate the youth’s hard work and contributions to their teams, 26 players, 13 on each of the two groupings, were selected by their coaches and peers to play in the annual All-Star game at the James “Bear” Showater field.

The two teams were designated as a green squad and a black squad.

After the last out, the final score was 7 to 1 with the green team taking the win.

The NMYBBSB Minors AAA division is designed for 9- and 10-year-old children and uses more advanced rules, such as allowing bunting and stealing home.

Baseball wasn’t alone at Young’s Field.

On the neighboring Jay Solomon field, 8-, 9- and 10-year-old girls had their own 10U All-Star game, which was followed by a 12U All-Star softball game.

“I am continually impressed with how hard these girls work, and that effort really shows on the field—especially in games like these,” said Rob Williams, coach and NMYBBSB treasurer.

The 10U softball All-Star game featured special guest coaches from Sarah Noble Intermediate School, physical education teacher David Mumma and instrumental music teacher Michael Fitzgerald.

The 12U softball All-Star game featured special guest coaches from Schaghticoke Middle School, physical education teachers Tricia Blood and Eileen Holden.

While many of these athletes will continue to play travel baseball and softball throughout the summer months, the next opportunity for a new season of in-house play is this fall.

Youth, aged 4 and older, are welcome to try baseball or softball with NMYBBSB.

For information about baseball in New Milford, contact NMYBBSB vice president Bill Granata at vicepresident@nmybbsb.com.

For information about softball in New Milford, contact NMYBBSB softball commissioner Michelle McNamara at softballcommissioner@nmybbsb.com.