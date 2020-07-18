NMVNA is a now a COVID testing site

New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice has announced it is now a State of Connecticut approved COVID-19 testing site and has begun to offer testing to the public.

“We are happy to be part of something to help the people in our community,” said Jill Hart, community health nurse at New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice. “Through early identification and isolation, we are hopeful we can continue to keep community spread at a minimum.”

Testing will be strictly by appointment only. Individuals must call their doctor and request a doctor’s order with a demographic sheet and insurance information be faxed directly to NMVNA.

Tests cannot be administered without a doctor’s order. Appointments for testing may be made by calling Jessica or Jill at 860-354-2216.

All insurances will be accepted, and no one will be turned away due to their inability to pay.

“New Milford VNA was established over 100 years ago when our founders recognized the need for urgent nursing care and public awareness during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918,” said Kerri Brinckerhoff, CEO/executive director.

“One hundred years later, the NMVNA again rises to meet community needs and we remain a trusted provider of care,” she said.