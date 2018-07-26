NMVNA history at a glance

The NMVNA was founded in 1918 by two women, Adaline Strong and Ina Beach, who were joined by the Rev. John Plumb, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in town.

In the early years of the organization, New Milford schools were staffed by NMVNA nurses, providing exams, vaccinations and more.

The 1960s and 1970s brought immense growth. A physical therapist was hired and the organization became a Medicare certified agency.

A bequest from the estate of Frank Harden — who left his property, now known as Harrybrooke Park, to the people of New Milford — enabled the NMVNA to, in the 1970s, move into present home, in the Harden Building, which was later expanded.

The agency responded to needs as they arose, first in 1983 with the development of a hospice program to care for terminally ill patients, and in 1998 with the launch of Camp Jonathan, a bereavement camp for children and teens.

An Ellen Knowles Harcourt Foundation grant later helped the agency computerize patient information.

More services blossomed in the 2000s. Nurturing Families, a program that provides home visitors for at-risk, first-time parents of babies birth to three months, began. And, five years ago, NMVNA Home, a private duty care company, was launched as an affiliate of NMVNA.