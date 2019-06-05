NMUMC to serve dinner

The New Milford United Methodist Church will hold its last spaghetti dinner of the season June 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, fruit salad, drinks and homemade desserts will be available.

Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. A family maximum of $25 will be charged.

For more information, call the 68 Danbury Road church at 860-354-4596.