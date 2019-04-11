NMUMC to serve dinner

The New Milford United Methodist Church's monthly spaghetti suppers are open to the public. The next one will be April 13, 2019.

The New Milford United Methodist Church will hold a dinner the second Saturday of each month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the next one set for April 13.

Meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, fruit salad, drinks and homemade desserts will be available.

Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. A family maximum of $25 will be charged.

For more information, call the 68 Danbury Road church at 860-354-4596.