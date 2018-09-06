https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/NMUMC-to-serve-dinner-13204759.php
NMUMC to serve dinner
The New Milford United Methodist Church will hold a dinner the second Saturday of each month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The next spaghetti dinner will be held Sept. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, fruit salad, drinks and homemade desserts will be available.
Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. A family maximum of $25 will be charged.
For more information, call the 68 Danbury Road church at 860-354-4596.
