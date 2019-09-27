NMUMC to hold Fall Fair

New Milford United Methodist Church will hold its annual Fall Fair Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event at the 68 Danbury Road (Route 7) church will include white elephant items, toys and books, crafts, baked goods, the sale of pumpkins, a silent auction and more.

In addition, hamburgers, hot dogs, soup and cheese will be available to purchase.

Credit cards will be accepted.