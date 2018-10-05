NMUMC to hold Fall Fair

The New Milford United Methodist Church at 68 Danbury Road (Route 7) will hold its 42nd annual Fall Fair Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will offer a pink elephant sale of low-priced or free items; a gray elephant sale of higher-priced items such as working small appliances and tools, household furnishings, collectibles, art work and sporting goods; a white elephant sale with an assortment of items; a silent auction featuring themed baskets and other donated items from businesses; children’s games and toys; the sale of pumpkins; vendors; the sale of crafts and books; the sale of homemade apple pies, sticky buns, soups, chili and breads; and food for lunch.

Items should be dropped off at the church by Oct. 5.

Credit cards will be accepted.