NMPL to kick off event to coincide with ‘Great American Read’

New Milford Public Library is offering cooperative programming to accompany the PBS program “The Great American Read” July through October.

PBS’ “Great American Read” is an eight-part series that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey).

It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience.

NMPL will have a free weekly raffle to win one of the 100 titles between July and October. To be eligible, patrons should read three of the titles to obtain a raffle ticket.

In addition, the NMPL will offer a writing contest for individuals over 16.

During July and August, interested individuals are welcome to write a short story or poem and submit it by Sept. 1 to win a fourth seat on a panel discussion comprised of three local authors the library will offer Oct. 3 to discuss the theme of “Who Am I?”

The panel discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. and will be comprised of local authors Nan Rossiter, Abby Ripley and Chandra Prasad.

The library will welcome Martha Kelly, author of “Lilac Girls,” to speak on one of the other themes Sept. 26.

A party to celebrate the end of the program will be held Oct. 23 at which time the best-loved book of New Milford patrons will be announced and a screening of the final PBS program will be shown at 9 p.m.

For information, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.