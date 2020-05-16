NMPL sets kids’ program, continues family program

The New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.

A virtual program, “The Science of Music,” will be offered via Zoom May 15 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for students in grades 5 to 10.

A video created by the library staff member Molly Uskudarli about the history of musical instruments will be shown, and then kids will craft homemade wind pipes and a xylophone.

Supplies needed include cardboard, straws, duct tape, scissors, pencils, glue, Playdough and markers.

Email aberkun@biblio.org to RSVP.

Also, the library’s Family Stuck-at-Home Challenge will continue through May 18.

At that time, one entry per prize pack will be drawn and three families will win.

There are 14 different challenges listed on the library website, from trying a new recipe to showing a pet doing a trick.

Families can take these challenges at home, while still social distancing.

Participants are encouraged to take pictures of their challenge attempts and then fill out the online form on the NMPL website.

Prize packs include a game and movie night pack with a Bank Street Theater gift card; a family arts and crafts pack with a Nordica gift card; and a Kitchen Wizard Sampler Pack with a Northville Market gift card.

Winners and photos will be posted on the Teen Facebook page, New Milford Public Library-Teens, and on Twitter, @AndNMPL.For more