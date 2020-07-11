NMPL reinstates limited services

New Milford Public Library has announced some of its latest services.

It will reopen outside book drops on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The book drops will be located on Whittlesey Avenue.

Patrons may choose to return items during these hours or hold onto their items until the library reopens at a future date.

All fines will be removed when the library reopens.

The library has also resumed one-day-a-week pick up for requested items for New Milford library card holders only.

Requests will be limited to five items per patron per week. Requests will be processed on Monday and Friday, and pick up will be available the following Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patrons should call the library on arrival at the Main Street entrance and their items will be delivered to them outside.

Patrons will not be permitted in the library at this time.

Items that are not picked up on the Wednesday following patron notification will be returned to the library.

No book returns will be accepted on Wednesdays, due to quarantine regulations.

This is a trial run; days and times may change due to current conditions.

For more information, call the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2.