NMPL curbside pickup expanded

New Milford Public Library has announced curbside pickup at the library will soon be expanded to five days a week.

Beginning Nov. 4, the library will offer curbside pickup Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Items will be held for five business days.

Patrons should call the library on arrival at the Main Street entrance, or come to the stairs and ring the doorbell, and the items will be delivered to them outside. Masks must be worn.

Outside book drops will still be open on Mondays from 10 a.m. overnight until 9 a.m. Tuesdays and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Book drops are located on Whittlesey Avenue. Book returns will not be accepted on any other days, due to quarantine regulations.

For more information, call the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2.