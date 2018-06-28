NMHS students take home specialty awards

A host of New Milford High School students were recently recognized during the school’s specialty awards ceremony. The following awards were presented:

SCIENCE

Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award: Thomas King.

Rensselaer Medalist Award: Jacob Matthews.

Society of Women Engineers: William Morris and Laura Nevins.

BUSINESS

CT DECA State Award: Mykenzee Baier, Jacob Berendsohn, Matthew Clarke, Kayla Foster, Kallie Johnson, Alicia Leno, Brianna LeRose, James Lewis, Kieth Manaog, Madisyn Martinelli, Vincent Rago, Taha Rao, Victoria Schmidt and Emilia Tesoriero.

CT FBLA State Award: John Adams, Randall Davis, James Day, Evan Golembeske, Abby Hunniford, Lilly McDermott, Michael Milczarski and Ryan Mondonedo.

OTHER

CAS/CIAC Scholar Athlete Award: Darcy Cook and Charles Osborne.

SWC Leadership Award: Nathan Capriglione and Kelli Souza.

CABE Student Leader: Davin Roberts and Olivia Thalassinos.

George Eastman Young Leaders Award: Sean Murphy.

Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award: Emily Papp.

CAS Outstanding Arts Award (Performing): Michael Tarby.

CAS Outstanding Arts Award (Visual): Fiona Alexander.

CAS Student Leadership Award: Elizabeth Meskill and Madeline Neeb.

DAR Good Citizens Award: Elizabeth Schlyer.

Governor’s Scholar Award: Sean Murphy.

Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award: Craig Benvenuti.

Prudential Spirit of Community Award: Rebecca McGee and Gregory Winkelstern.

Western CT Superintendent’s Award: Katherine Grinnell and Derek Profita.

Michaels Jewelers Award: Lily Blanchard and Thomas Portelance.

Bowdoin College Book Award: Anna Santarelli.

Brandeis Book Award: Thomas King .

Columbia University Book Award: Jacob Matthews.

Dartmouth Book Award: Rajinder Kandhari.

Fairfield University Book Award: Trey Martin.

Harvard Book Award: Sean Murphy.

Holy Cross Book Award: Emily Papp.

Saint Michael’s College Book Award: Liam Lacey and Satil Moni.

Smith Book Award: Brooke Sheehan.

Xerox Award: Liam Lacey.

National Merit Scholarship Commendation: Joseph Alexander and Jeffrey Schlyer.

President’s Award for Educational Excellence: Joseph Alexander, Luis-Henrique Amaral, Margaret Calbi, Darcy Cook, Lukas Kugler, James Lewis, Grant Li, Hannah Littlefield, Sarah Marsan, Ryan Mondonedo, Viseth Neak, Taylor Nunez, Charles Osborne, Sunita Pfitzner, Eva Quigley, Julia Quinn, Jared Raines, Elizabeth Schlyer, Kelli Souza and Ethan Trim.

Salutatorian: Luis-Henrique Amaral.

Valedictorian: Taylor Nunez.