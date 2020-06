NMHS students presented specialty awards

A host of New Milford High School students were recently recognized during the school's specialty awards ceremony. The following awards were presented:

SCIENCE

Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award: Sabella Volansky.

BUSINESS

CT DECA State Award: Owen Arias, Mykenzee Baier, Mackenzie Brady, John Comaskey, Jack Cossari, Isabella Damiano, Kallie Johnson, Madisyn Martinelli and Abigail Mars.

CT FBLA State Award: Jessica Miller.

OTHER

CAS/CIAC Scholar Athlete Award: Julia Colley and Ryan Murphy.

SWC Leadership Award: Mackenzie Brady and Andrew Grinnell.

CABE Student Leader: Katherine LaCava and Luke Pliego.

George Eastman Young Leaders Award: Robert J. Harkin.

Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award: Tyler Holm.

CAS Outstanding Arts Award (Performing): Allan Lian.

CAS Outstanding Arts Award (Visual): Kyle Paist.

CAS Student Leadership Award: Joshua Abel and Craig Benvenuti.

DAR Good Citizens Award: Madilyn Siwek.

Connecticut Scholars Award: Jackson Caldwell.

Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award: Ishaani Pradeep.

Prudential Spirit of Community Award: Annika Stuerken.

Western CT Superintendents Award: Lindsey Adamou and Johnathan Letizia.

Bowdoin College Book Award: Hannah Spinner.

Columbia University Book Award: Shae Zeitler.

Dartmouth College Book Award: Sabella Volansky.

Gettysburg College Book Award: Matthew Marano.

Harvard College Book Award: Jackson Caldwell.

Sacred Heart University Book Award: Robert J. Harkin.

Saint Michael’s College Book Award: Joshua Abel and Elizabeth Usher.

Smith College Book Award: Heather Dempsey.

Trinity College Book Award: Elena Stephens.

University of Virginia Jefferson Book Award: Ethan Jung.

Wesleyan University Book Award: Sophia Conklin.

Xerox Award: Dylan Lewis.

National Merit Scholarship Commendation: April Li and Ryan Murphy.

National Merit Scholarship Finalist: Louis Chiarito and, Jason Zhang

President’s Award for Educational Excellence: Lindsey Adamou, Omar Afifi, Kyle Beebe, Justin Bitteker, Mackenzie Brady, Nicole Chodack, Julia Colley, Nolan Cushman, Victoria Giancaspro, Ashton Ivey, Dylan Leddy, April Li, Allan Lian, Helen Ma, Colin Murphy, Ryan Murphy , Eliza Peery, Madilyn Siwek, Abhiemanyu Sukumaran, Emilia Tesoriero and Jason Zhang.

Salutatorian: Jason Zhang.

Valedictorian: Ryan Murphy.