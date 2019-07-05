NMHS students presented specialty awards

A host of New Milford High School students were recently recognized during the school's specialty awards ceremony. The following awards were presented:

SCIENCE

Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award: Ryan Murphy.

Society of Women Engineers: Emily Arasim.

BUSINESS

CT DECA State Award: Mackenzie Beck, Kyle Beebe, Liam Lacey, Dylan Magner, Madisyn Martinelli, Sophia McSherry, Sarah Mickelson, Amelia Moschitta, Ayden O'Neill, Jack Schipul, Jack Snowdon, Emilia Tesoriero and Ivanna Torres-Gierbolini.

CT FBLA State Award: James Bishop, Nicole Chodack, Alexa Duncan, Evan Golembeske, Abby Hunniford, Nicholas Magnante, Lilly MᶜDermott, Michael Milczarski, Skylar Mink and Jacob Wilkinson.

WORLD LANGUAGE

Seal of Biliteracy Award: Isabella Bianchi, Skylar Busch, Stephanie Cafiero, Conner Caridad, Maylai Chamreun, Jackson Cramer, Sophie Danish, Brian Dugan, Samantha Ehrenberg, Karley Greene, Elena Harcken, Liam Lacey, Ryan Logan, Julia March, Satil Moni, Amelia Moschitta, Sean Murphy, Chloe Onorato, Christina Onorato, Emily Papp, Michael Rafferty, Leonelly Gael Romano, Kimberlyn Romero, Ana Carolina Silva, Connor Stahl, Abhimanyu Sukumaran and Sierra Woods.

OTHER

CAS/CIAC Scholar Athlete Award: Sean Murphy and Emily Papp.

SWC Leadership Award: Mackenzie Antonucci and Eli Nahom.

CABE Student Leader: Conner Caridad and Anna Santarelli.

George Eastman Young Leaders Award: Tori Roberts.

Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award: Reginarose Ryan.

CAS Outstanding Arts Award (Performing): Ryan McNulty.

CAS Outstanding Arts Award (Visual): Emma Street.

CAS Student Leadership Award: Dylan Magner and Gina Paradiso.

DAR Good Citizens Award: Liam Lacey.

Governor’s Scholar Award: Ryan Murphy.

Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award: Joshua Abel.

Prudential Spirit of Community Award: Abhimanyu Sukumaran.

Western CT Superintendent’s Award: Liam Lacey and Elizabeth Meskill.

Michaels Jewelers Award: Justin Bitteker and Helen Ma.

Bowdoin College Book Award: Dylan Leddy.

Brandeis Book Award: Helen Ma .

Columbia University Book Award: Jason Zhang

Dartmouth Book Award: Omar Afifi.

Harvard Book Award: Ryan Murphy.

Holy Cross Book Award: Colin Murphy.

Saint Michael’s College Book Award: Victoria Giancaspro and Abhimanyu Sukumaran.

Smith Book Award: Tori Roberts.

Xerox Award: Taylor Briggs.

National Merit Scholarship Commendation: Sean Murphy.

President’s Award for Educational Excellence: Emily Arasim, Isabella Bianchi, Lily Blanchard, Christopher Caraluzzi, Nicholas Cavuoto, Elena Harcken, Rajinder Kandhari, Hannah Kenny, Ryan Logan, Julia March, Trey Martin, Jacob Matthews, Satil Moni, Amelia Moschitta, Sean Murphy, Christina Onorato, Emily Papp, Thomas Portelance, Anna Santarelli, Claire Sproule and Andre Vial.

Salutatorian: Jacob Matthews.

Valedictorian: Sean Murphy.