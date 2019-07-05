NMHS students presented specialty awards
A host of New Milford High School students were recently recognized during the school's specialty awards ceremony. The following awards were presented:
SCIENCE
Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award: Ryan Murphy.
Society of Women Engineers: Emily Arasim.
BUSINESS
CT DECA State Award: Mackenzie Beck, Kyle Beebe, Liam Lacey, Dylan Magner, Madisyn Martinelli, Sophia McSherry, Sarah Mickelson, Amelia Moschitta, Ayden O'Neill, Jack Schipul, Jack Snowdon, Emilia Tesoriero and Ivanna Torres-Gierbolini.
WORLD LANGUAGE
OTHER
SWC Leadership Award: Mackenzie Antonucci and Eli Nahom.
CABE Student Leader: Conner Caridad and Anna Santarelli.
George Eastman Young Leaders Award: Tori Roberts.
CAS Outstanding Arts Award (Performing): Ryan McNulty.
CAS Outstanding Arts Award (Visual): Emma Street.
CAS Student Leadership Award: Dylan Magner and Gina Paradiso.
DAR Good Citizens Award: Liam Lacey.
Governor’s Scholar Award: Ryan Murphy.
Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award: Joshua Abel.
Prudential Spirit of Community Award: Abhimanyu Sukumaran.
Western CT Superintendent’s Award: Liam Lacey and Elizabeth Meskill.
Michaels Jewelers Award: Justin Bitteker and Helen Ma.
Brandeis Book Award: Helen Ma .
Columbia University Book Award: Jason Zhang
Holy Cross Book Award: Colin Murphy.
Saint Michael’s College Book Award: Victoria Giancaspro and Abhimanyu Sukumaran.
Smith Book Award: Tori Roberts.
Xerox Award: Taylor Briggs.
National Merit Scholarship Commendation: Sean Murphy.
Salutatorian: Jacob Matthews.
Valedictorian: Sean Murphy.