NMHS student films to be screened

The New Milford Film Commission will sponsor June 6 at 7 p.m. a screening of seven short films created by students at New Milford High School.

They will be shown at the Bank Street Theater in town.

The films are public service announcements highlighting local areas of interest in the town.

Following the screening and a brief Q&A with the student filmmakers, awards will be presented to the top entries.

Admission is free, and the public is invited.