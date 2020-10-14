NMHS grad joins Nuvance Health practice

Jessie Dorné Jessie Dorné Photo: Courtesy Of Nuvance Health Photo: Courtesy Of Nuvance Health Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NMHS grad joins Nuvance Health practice 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Jessie Dorné, MHS, PA-C, has joined the gynecologic oncology practice at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, part of Nuvance Health.

Dorné, who graduated from New Milford High School, is an experienced emergency medicine, urgent care, and obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) physician assistant (PA).

As an acute care clinician with a surgical subspecialty, she cared for very ill patients of all different ages, which Dorné said helped her become a well-rounded clinician who can stay calm during a crisis.

During Dorné’s career experiences, she realized she was most passionate about women’s health.

“Our patients are facing gynecologic cancers, which can significantly impact their lives,” she said. “I want our patients to know that I’m here to help them, and I look forward to developing relationships with them and their families as we fight the disease together.”

“I want our patients to feel empowered and involved in decisions about their health care,” she said. “I’ll use my medical knowledge to advise them and help them make educated decisions, but they’re the boss.”

In addition to caring for patients, Dorné will contribute to growing the field of gynecologic oncology through education and research. She will train medical residents as a member of the teaching faculty for the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine.

Dorné will participate in research at Nuvance Health, including national and international clinical trials through the health system’s NRG Oncology partnership.

She is currently the sub-investigator in the REVEAL 2 clinical trial, which is a clinical trial for women at high risk of developing cervical cancer.

Dorné has a long history with Danbury and Norwalk hospitals and the surrounding communities.

She was born at Danbury Hospital and worked at Norwalk Hospital in the emergency department from 2014-16.

She earned a Master of Health Sciencedegree from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia.

Dorné is seeing patients at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital. To schedule an appointment, call 203-739 4900.