To the Editor:

On behalf of the New Milford High School Bands, I would like to take this time to thank and acknowledge the generosity of Bill Buckbee and Harrybrooke Park for their donation a pavilion to the New Milford High School Band Parent Organization.

We were able to use it to receive, sort and distribute our wreaths for our annual wreath fundraiser.This fundraiser is one of the bigger fundraiser for our band members.

Their support and kindness is greatly appreciated.

To all in our community - from the mayor’s office, local civic organizations and families - who bought a wreath in support of our band programs, thank you.

Happy Holidays and a happy and healthy 2021 to all.

Becky Passero

Secretary

New Milford Band Parent Organization