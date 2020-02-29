NMHS art students work to be showcased

Numerous New Milford High School students were recently granted entry into the Brookfield Craft Center’s fifth annual juried student art show.

The show, “Artists on the Rise,” will open with a reception March 7 at the center in Brookfield.

Participating NMHS students are in Annette Marcus’ Ceramics I and II classes, as well as in Kristi Soucie’s AP Studio Art class.

Students included are Morgan Colp, Kenna Gavel, Susan Hackett, Dylan Heydet, Lily Hutchinson, Jess Learson, Tia Makowicki, Madisyn Martinelli, Matheus Martins, Emma Moore, Aiden Mulligan Brown, Hannah Murphy, Kyle Paist, Justin Pasato, Julia Botelho, Colleen Ryan, Mya Sheehan, Jillian Smith, Sopier Soeum, Andrew Sypko, Jack Teplica, Allie Thomas, Sania Toprani, Evelyn Toth, Isabel Vazquez and Olivia Zeitler.