NMHS Winter Guard, percussion to perform

The New Milford High School Winter Guard and Green Heat Winter Percussion group will co-host its annual home Musical Arts Conference competition Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event will take place in the gym at the high school on Route 7 South.

The Musical Arts Conference or MAC is a coalition of Music Educators that have formed a non-profit organization, in order to create a professional and educational outlet for high school ensembles to compete in.

It is their goal to give every high school performer the opportunity to perform in a professional atmosphere and be evaluated by the most qualified adjudicators available.

The home competition will feature performances from award-winning New Milford High School Winter Percussion and Winter Guard, as well as schools from the surrounding area in Connecticut and New York.

Sixteen groups are scheduled to perform at the event, including the University of Connecticut and University of New Haven Winter Guards.

Winter Guard performances will include a variety of musical pieces interpreted through dance, using flags, sabers, and rifles and Winter Percussion groups perform a musical program enhanced with visual designs, props and sound effects.

Admission for the event is $15 for adults, $8 for children under 10.

A wide variety of refreshments will be available.