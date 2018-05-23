NMHS Senior Art Show to open

The New Milford High School 30th annual Senior Art Show will open with a reception of live music and refreshments May 25 from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

The show will be displayed at The Maxx on Railroad Street.

The art show will also be open May 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. and May 27 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Featured artists are Fiona Alexandr, Haleigh Grinder, Phair Haldin and other included artists.

The show will coincide with the third New Milford High School Alumni Exhibition.