NMHS Senior Art Show to open
Published 10:18 am, Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The New Milford High School 30th annual Senior Art Show will open with a reception of live music and refreshments May 25 from 2:30 to 7 p.m.
The show will be displayed at The Maxx on Railroad Street.
The art show will also be open May 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. and May 27 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Featured artists are Fiona Alexandr, Haleigh Grinder, Phair Haldin and other included artists.
The show will coincide with the third New Milford High School Alumni Exhibition.
