NMCAN to hold survey results forum

New Milford Coalition for Awareness and New Beginnings (NMCAN) will hold a town-wide forum Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Sarah Noble Intermediate School.

The forum will address the results of a youth survey that was given to New Milford eighth-, 10th- and 12th-grade students, followed by an active discussion on what young adults are thinking and doing regarding substance abuse, mental health and suicide.

The public is invited to attend the program at the Sunny Valley Road school.