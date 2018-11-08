https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/NM-Senate-Cnty-13372291.php
NM-Senate-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the race for U.S. Senate.
|TP
|PR
|Heinrich
|Rich
|Johnson
|Bernalillo
|441
|441
|137,236
|60,948
|38,650
|Catron
|6
|6
|549
|1,064
|214
|Chaves
|55
|55
|5,283
|8,701
|2,653
|Cibola
|25
|25
|3,899
|1,833
|1,341
|Colfax
|19
|19
|2,329
|1,613
|731
|Curry
|37
|37
|2,778
|5,884
|1,495
|DeBaca
|4
|4
|267
|342
|196
|DonaAna
|120
|120
|33,818
|17,974
|7,893
|Eddy
|41
|41
|4,812
|8,811
|2,092
|Grant
|35
|35
|6,763
|3,598
|1,442
|Guadalupe
|5
|5
|1,094
|292
|292
|Harding
|2
|2
|197
|199
|84
|Hidalgo
|6
|6
|787
|602
|197
|Lea
|43
|43
|3,306
|8,865
|1,623
|Lincoln
|22
|22
|2,615
|4,119
|1,110
|LosAlamos
|17
|17
|5,724
|2,562
|1,918
|Luna
|12
|12
|3,005
|2,313
|823
|McKinley
|62
|62
|12,195
|2,864
|3,008
|Mora
|11
|11
|1,564
|372
|386
|Otero
|41
|41
|6,344
|8,427
|2,283
|Quay
|12
|12
|1,012
|1,526
|537
|RioArriba
|42
|42
|8,742
|1,938
|2,029
|Roosevelt
|18
|18
|1,276
|2,604
|750
|Sandoval
|86
|86
|28,018
|17,731
|9,348
|SanJuan
|77
|77
|12,456
|17,970
|6,868
|SanMiguel
|28
|28
|6,571
|1,290
|1,318
|SantaFe
|90
|90
|49,621
|9,451
|7,579
|Sierra
|9
|9
|1,917
|2,048
|767
|Socorro
|27
|27
|3,409
|1,699
|1,129
|Taos
|36
|36
|10,743
|1,546
|2,091
|Torrance
|16
|16
|1,969
|2,425
|944
|Union
|6
|6
|332
|868
|251
|Valencia
|41
|41
|10,491
|8,115
|3,874
|Totals
|1,492
|1,492
|371,122
|210,594
|105,916
AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:48
View Comments