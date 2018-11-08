NM-SecSt-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the race for Secretary of State.

TP PR TolsOlvr Clarkson Grider Bernalillo 441 441 149,024 75,078 10,888 Catron 6 6 544 1,164 89 Chaves 55 55 5,477 10,258 789 Cibola 25 25 4,200 2,324 463 Colfax 19 19 2,342 2,036 242 Curry 37 37 2,922 6,590 565 DeBaca 4 4 287 441 52 DonaAna 120 120 34,338 21,468 3,560 Eddy 41 41 4,847 10,060 698 Grant 35 35 6,999 4,140 553 Guadalupe 5 5 1,151 411 85 Harding 2 2 199 247 17 Hidalgo 6 6 817 671 53 Lea 43 43 3,375 9,772 564 Lincoln 22 22 2,571 4,791 423 LosAlamos 17 17 5,763 3,480 784 Luna 12 12 3,043 2,673 351 McKinley 62 62 12,467 4,003 1,166 Mora 11 11 1,664 512 91 Otero 41 41 6,374 9,620 944 Quay 12 12 1,114 1,754 160 RioArriba 42 42 9,456 2,562 527 Roosevelt 18 18 1,321 2,918 364 Sandoval 86 86 30,072 21,809 2,774 SanJuan 77 77 13,156 21,490 2,256 SanMiguel 28 28 7,039 1,749 312 SantaFe 90 90 51,719 12,184 2,334 Sierra 9 9 1,958 2,453 281 Socorro 27 27 3,572 2,131 433 Taos 36 36 11,526 2,151 555 Torrance 16 16 2,083 2,888 319 Union 6 6 394 964 74 Valencia 41 41 11,140 9,820 1,331 Totals 1,492 1,492 392,954 254,612 34,097

AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:00