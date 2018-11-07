By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Small Herrell
Bernalillo 1 1 526 165
Catron 6 6 551 1,251
Chaves 55 55 6,033 10,488
Cibola 25 20 3,934 2,293
DeBaca 4 4 292 499
DonaAna 120 104 31,854 19,452
Eddy 41 41 5,181 10,391
Grant 35 35 7,130 4,507
Guadalupe 5 5 1,157 500
Hidalgo 6 6 815 753
Lea 43 39 3,882 9,822
Lincoln 22 22 2,793 4,935
Luna 12 12 3,197 2,890
McKinley 4 4 1,299 294
Otero 41 41 6,791 10,115
Roosevelt 8 8 560 1,561
Sierra 9 9 2,034 2,602
Socorro 27 27 3,879 2,324
Valencia 37 37 10,546 9,587
Totals 501 476 92,454 94,429

AP Elections 11-07-2018 07:58