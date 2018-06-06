https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/NM-GOP-House-2-Cnty-12970994.php
NM-GOP-House-2-Cnty
Updated 1:02 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Republican primary for U.S. House District 2.
|TP
|PR
|Newman
|Herrell
|Clarkson
|Griffin
|Bernalillo
|1
|1
|10
|17
|3
|1
|Catron
|6
|6
|147
|362
|67
|93
|Chaves
|55
|55
|1,541
|2,261
|636
|278
|Cibola
|25
|25
|154
|303
|93
|52
|DeBaca
|4
|4
|71
|100
|18
|10
|DonaAna
|120
|120
|1,139
|2,283
|1,087
|370
|Eddy
|41
|41
|1,098
|1,191
|286
|107
|Grant
|35
|35
|389
|636
|204
|116
|Guadalupe
|5
|5
|44
|59
|21
|11
|Hidalgo
|6
|6
|73
|167
|31
|18
|Lea
|43
|43
|2,296
|889
|177
|165
|Lincoln
|22
|22
|456
|912
|153
|79
|Luna
|12
|12
|242
|568
|89
|53
|McKinley
|4
|4
|30
|35
|17
|7
|Otero
|41
|41
|799
|3,194
|284
|304
|Roosevelt
|8
|8
|252
|310
|140
|96
|Sierra
|9
|9
|391
|588
|110
|58
|Socorro
|27
|27
|276
|530
|114
|91
|Valencia
|37
|37
|938
|1,406
|480
|192
|Totals
|501
|501
|10,346
|15,811
|4,010
|2,101
AP Elections 06-06-2018 11:00
View Comments