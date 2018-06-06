NM-Dem-LtGov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor.

TP PR Garrett Miera Morales Bernalillo 441 441 8,957 22,997 22,607 Catron 6 6 44 26 162 Chaves 55 55 478 286 794 Cibola 25 25 540 593 947 Colfax 19 19 398 366 601 Curry 37 37 292 140 404 DeBaca 4 4 71 35 65 DonaAna 120 120 4,531 1,538 5,442 Eddy 41 41 579 243 738 Grant 35 35 377 278 3,896 Guadalupe 5 5 223 305 636 Harding 2 2 47 50 51 Hidalgo 6 6 64 33 525 Lea 43 43 355 149 374 Lincoln 22 22 203 107 391 LosAlamos 17 17 493 726 801 Luna 12 12 306 122 981 McKinley 62 58 2,381 1,367 2,711 Mora 11 11 244 423 783 Otero 41 41 607 327 945 Quay 12 12 193 122 210 RioArriba 42 42 1,121 2,379 3,602 Roosevelt 18 18 148 77 158 Sandoval 86 86 2,221 3,697 4,849 SanJuan 77 66 1,719 1,045 1,782 SanMiguel 28 28 696 1,748 2,263 SantaFe 90 90 3,508 7,925 11,258 Sierra 9 9 261 103 413 Socorro 27 27 241 186 1,130 Taos 36 36 953 1,872 3,057 Torrance 16 16 301 283 357 Union 6 6 115 88 115 Valencia 41 26 1,060 1,326 2,403 Totals 1,492 1,462 33,727 50,962 75,451

AP Elections 06-06-2018 00:48