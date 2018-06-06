https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/NM-Dem-Aud-Cnty-12970571.php
NM-Dem-Aud-Cnty
Updated 2:50 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Democratic primary for Auditor.
|TP
|PR
|Colon
|McCamley
|Bernalillo
|441
|441
|38,229
|17,941
|Catron
|6
|6
|106
|111
|Chaves
|55
|55
|976
|557
|Cibola
|25
|25
|1,455
|643
|Colfax
|19
|19
|943
|454
|Curry
|37
|37
|436
|362
|DeBaca
|4
|4
|114
|56
|DonaAna
|120
|120
|3,604
|7,826
|Eddy
|41
|41
|901
|634
|Grant
|35
|35
|2,032
|2,072
|Guadalupe
|5
|5
|892
|293
|Harding
|2
|2
|117
|37
|Hidalgo
|6
|6
|313
|218
|Lea
|43
|43
|460
|417
|Lincoln
|22
|22
|350
|344
|LosAlamos
|17
|17
|1,030
|1,005
|Luna
|12
|12
|777
|586
|McKinley
|62
|57
|3,610
|2,685
|Mora
|11
|11
|1,186
|307
|Otero
|41
|41
|1,095
|783
|Quay
|12
|12
|287
|216
|RioArriba
|42
|42
|5,300
|1,791
|Roosevelt
|18
|18
|179
|193
|Sandoval
|86
|86
|7,060
|3,758
|SanJuan
|77
|65
|2,748
|1,754
|SanMiguel
|28
|28
|3,677
|1,039
|SantaFe
|90
|90
|13,207
|9,327
|Sierra
|9
|9
|373
|405
|Socorro
|27
|27
|869
|587
|Taos
|36
|36
|3,823
|1,950
|Torrance
|16
|16
|611
|337
|Union
|6
|6
|158
|141
|Valencia
|41
|26
|3,535
|1,295
|Totals
|1,492
|1,460
|100,453
|60,124
AP Elections 06-06-2018 00:48
