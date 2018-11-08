NM-AppCt-Pos 2-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the race for Appeals Court Position 2.

TP PR Medina Bohnhoff Bernalillo 441 441 139,534 89,461 Catron 6 6 522 1,241 Chaves 55 55 5,526 10,845 Cibola 25 25 4,280 2,546 Colfax 19 19 2,315 2,235 Curry 37 37 3,079 6,899 DeBaca 4 4 262 490 DonaAna 120 120 36,101 22,445 Eddy 41 41 4,981 10,435 Grant 35 35 6,931 4,545 Guadalupe 5 5 1,168 421 Harding 2 2 187 250 Hidalgo 6 6 788 727 Lea 43 43 3,663 9,890 Lincoln 22 22 2,578 5,106 LosAlamos 17 17 5,507 4,122 Luna 12 12 3,040 2,947 McKinley 62 62 12,604 4,459 Mora 11 11 1,718 495 Otero 41 41 6,362 10,317 Quay 12 12 1,151 1,840 RioArriba 42 42 9,638 2,611 Roosevelt 18 18 1,419 3,125 Sandoval 86 86 29,383 24,243 SanJuan 77 77 13,471 22,851 SanMiguel 28 28 7,157 1,828 SantaFe 90 90 51,078 13,966 Sierra 9 9 1,912 2,661 Socorro 27 27 3,586 2,399 Taos 36 36 11,993 2,099 Torrance 16 16 2,010 3,192 Union 6 6 410 992 Valencia 41 41 11,018 10,991 Totals 1,492 1,492 385,372 282,674

AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:00