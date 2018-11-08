NM-Amend-2-CreateEthicsComm-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the voting on the Amendment 2 - Create Ethics Commission.

TP PR For Against Bernalillo 441 441 168,991 47,000 Catron 6 6 833 733 Chaves 55 55 9,777 5,001 Cibola 25 25 4,383 1,506 Colfax 19 19 2,668 1,368 Curry 37 37 5,545 3,350 DeBaca 4 4 346 246 DonaAna 120 120 42,936 11,262 Eddy 41 41 8,540 4,657 Grant 35 35 7,401 3,046 Guadalupe 5 5 886 324 Harding 2 2 217 128 Hidalgo 6 6 806 378 Lea 43 43 7,977 4,050 Lincoln 22 22 4,662 2,483 LosAlamos 17 17 6,774 2,591 Luna 12 12 3,589 1,637 McKinley 62 62 11,073 3,246 Mora 11 11 1,113 637 Otero 41 41 10,193 4,930 Quay 12 12 1,595 998 RioArriba 42 42 8,151 2,149 Roosevelt 18 18 2,643 1,478 Sandoval 86 86 36,376 13,644 SanJuan 77 77 20,391 11,286 SanMiguel 28 28 5,998 1,727 SantaFe 90 90 50,715 9,662 Sierra 9 9 2,736 1,310 Socorro 27 27 3,575 1,503 Taos 36 36 10,422 1,909 Torrance 16 16 3,084 1,610 Union 6 6 644 611 Valencia 41 41 14,381 5,685 Totals 1,492 1,492 459,421 152,145

AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:00