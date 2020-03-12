NJ horse track closes amid COVID-19 outbreak

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey horse racing track announced Thursday it's temporarily stopping operations because a person who was there on Saturday has been in contact with someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Freehold Raceway said the person who attended the track had not tested positive for the virus. Track officials said that live racing scheduled for this week and next would be canceled, and it's not clear when it might resume.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderatesymptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According tothe World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

So far in New Jersey, 1 person has died and there have been 23 positive tests for the virus.

The state health commissioner and other officials are set to give an update at 2 p.m. Thursday.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The APis solely responsible for all content.