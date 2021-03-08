NJ fishing community says virus aid helps keep it afloat WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 2:12 p.m.
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — With New Jersey's commercial fishing industry about to receive a second round of federal coronavirus aid, boat owners and those who run fishing-related businesses say the extra money is helping keep them afloat amid a sea of red ink.
The state's fishing industry received $11 million last March under the CARES Act, an early aid bill passed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.