NJ eyes doubling beach restoration budget to $50M a year WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 2:23 p.m.
BAY HEAD, N.J. (AP) — With a string of February storms having taken big chunks out of many Jersey Shore beaches, New Jersey is considering doubling the amount of money it allocates to shore protection projects each year to $50 million.
The bill actually was introduced over a year ago but had been languishing in the state Legislature before being advanced Thursday by a state Senate committee.